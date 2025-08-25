UoG Has Responsibility To Produce Highly Educated, Modern Skilled Manpower: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 10:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Monday said that the University of Gwadar has a huge responsibility to produce highly educated and modern skilled manpower for the economic and trade changes to take place in the near future in view of the mega project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He expressed these views while talking to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar, Professor Dr. Abdul Raziq Sabir at the Governor House, Quetta.
On this occasion, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that scientific education is the most powerful weapon that we could use to change our economic and social system.
He said that in addition, it is imperative to organize an international standard national seminar on the importance and effectiveness of the blue economy so that both the Federal and provincial governments could be guided in formulating a comprehensive economic policy because the university is actually a reliable source of research and intellectual guidance where new ideas are born and lasting solutions to the social problems faced are sought.
He said that along with quality education, youth should be strongly encouraged to learn modern skills to develop innovative solutions to local challenges, launch start-ups, and create job opportunities in the blue economy sector.
Governor Mandokhel urged Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razaq Sabir and his entire team to develop strategic partnerships, collaborate with national and international institutions, research centers and industries to leverage modern expertise, resources and funding for mutually beneficial projects in Gwadar and beyond.
He said that in order to preserve Gwadar’s unique biodiversity and natural resources, integrate eco-friendly practices and green technologies into the university’s operations, research and community development initiatives.
