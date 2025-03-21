UoG observes International Forest Day with tree plantation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) marked the International Forest Day with a tree plantation drive at Hafiz Hayat Campus in collaboration with the District Forest Department and UoG Estate Care. Faculty members and students participated in planting fruit-bearing saplings.

An awareness walk on the importance of trees was also held, led by Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk and UoG Registrar Muhammad Naeem Butt. The event was attended by Deans Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousaf and Prof. Dr. Faisal Mehmood Mirza, representatives of the Gujrat Forest Division, and faculty members.

Registrar Naeem Butt reiterated UoG’s commitment to a greener campus, stressing the role of trees in environmental conservation.

With support from the district administration and Forest Department, more fruit-bearing trees will be planted at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

Senior faculty members, administrative officials, and students participated in the plantation drive, pledging to nurture the trees. UoG Estate Care Incharge Rana Nadeem Ashraf and Admin Officer Horticulture Muhammad Mubashar Khalil announced that the university has achieved its target of planting 1,000 fruit-bearing trees this year.

Deputy Commissioner Virk emphasized that global warming is a major challenge and underscored the need for large-scale afforestation. He stated that the Punjab government is actively promoting tree plantation.