UoG Organises Quiz Competition

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM

UoG organises quiz competition

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Hayateen Quiz Society of the University of Gujrat organized a special interdepartmental "Ramzan Pakistan" Quiz Competition at Hafiz Hayat Campus in connection with the holy month of Ramadan. Over 40 student teams from various departments participated, demonstrating their knowledge and quick thinking.

The competition aimed to enhance students' understanding of Ramzan, Islamic history, and the Holy Quran, fostering intellectual and cognitive development. The quiz covered key topics, including Ramzan, the Quran, and the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The event was coordinated by Owais Ahmad, who presented certificates of appreciation to the winning teams, organizers, and Hayateen Quiz Society officials. The University of Gujrat students continue to excel at various levels, bringing pride to their institution.

