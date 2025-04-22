Open Menu

UoG Students Shine At Punjab Innovation Expo

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 09:35 PM

More than 50 students and faculty members from the University of Gujrat (UoG) participated in the Punjab Innovation Technology Expo 2025, held at the Lahore Expo Centre under the aegis of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC).

The expo aimed to foster innovation, invention, and entrepreneurship among the youth by providing a platform for showcasing student-led projects. The UoG delegation presented 17 projects, including an award-winning initiative by the Department of Textile Design.

A total of over 640 projects from various universities across the province were exhibited during the event. UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq visited the expo and lauded the efforts of the business Incubation Center (BIC) in promoting entrepreneurial capacity among students.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and PHEC Chairman Dr Farrukh Naveed presented awards to the top-performing teams. The UoG Textile Design project was awarded in the presence of the Vice Chancellor.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq also acknowledged the contributions of Dr Muhammad Umar Warraich, Director BIC, and Prof Asif Sharif, Director FADFA, for their continuous support. He underscored the importance of entrepreneurship and practical skill development in meeting modern educational and research objectives.

