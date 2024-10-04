UoG to host 1st International conference on Gwadar’s significance as regional, commercial hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The CPEC Study Center at the University of Gwadar (UoG) is set to organize a prestigious two-day 1st international conference on the theme "Significance of Gwadar as a Regional and Commercial Hub: History, Challenges, Opportunities, and the Way Forward."

The conference, expected to attract scholars, policymakers, business leaders, and experts from around the world, will take place on November 5th-6th, 2024, at the University of Gwadar.

The Primary objective of the conference is to delve into the strategic importance of Gwadar, a key city in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in shaping the economic landscape of the region and beyond, the event will feature a range of sessions that explore Gwadar’s historical context, the challenges it faces, the opportunities available, and strategies for ensuring its sustainable growth as a commercial hub.

The conference will host renowned national and international experts, including academicians, policy analysts, diplomats, business representatives, and industry leaders.

Their diverse perspectives will contribute to insightful discussions on how Gwadar can maximize its potential and overcome the challenges it faces.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar, Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir, along with the Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Manzoor, emphasized the importance of this conference in fostering meaningful dialogue about Gwadar’s future as a strategic and economic hub.

They said that the university is committed to facilitating academic and policy discussions that contribute to regional and national development goals.

This conference marks a significant milestone for the University of Gwadar as it continues to position itself at the forefront of research and discourse on CPEC and its related projects, they mentioned.

They said that the outcomes of this event are expected to provide valuable insights for stakeholders and policymakers on the way forward for Gwadar’s development.