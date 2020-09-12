UoH to open from Sept 15

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :The University of Haripur was opening gradually with the schedule under strict observance of precautionary measures.

According to a notification issued here Saturday stated that in compliance with the Government and HEC, the University was opening gradually with the schedule that the students of BS 7th Semester, MPhil MS and PhD would attend the University from September 15, students of BS 1st Semester would attend the University from September 21, students of BS 2nd and 3rd Semesters would attend the University from September, 28.

The University would assess the situation from time to time and may change the scheduleaccordingly.