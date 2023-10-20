UoK job fair to offer exciting career opportunities on Oct 26

The state- run University of Kotli (UoK) will host a 'Job Fair' on October 26, offering exceptional employment opportunities for fresh graduates and students in their last semester

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Oct. 20 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Oct, 2023) The state- run University of Kotli (UoK) will host a 'Job Fair' on October 26, offering exceptional employment opportunities for fresh graduates and students in their last semester.

The scheduled event marks the university's dedication to ensuring that graduates were well-prepared for the job market and have access to all career opportunities.

A spokesperson of the university told APP here on Friday that the fair would feature a diverse range of companies from various sectors including banking industry, information technology, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, cellular companies & non-governmental organizations (NGO’s).

"In addition, local government authorities & AJK Information Technology board will also be present at the event", he underlined.

Meanwhile speaking in this regard, Dr. Faheem Ghazanfar, Dean, Faculty of Management Sciences, stated that companies participating in the job fair would conduct on spot interviews and extend job offers to eligible candidates.

"This will provide students a unique and valuable opportunity to secure direct employment during the event," he added.

" Prospective job seekers & students are invited to attend the fair on October to explore numerous career & networking opportunities with esteemed organizations", he added.

