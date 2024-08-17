UoL Holds 'Talent Hunt' Program For Students
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) University of Lahore Sargodha campus on Saturday organized a talent hunt aimed at guiding intermediate students about their future prospects and enhancing their intellectual abilities.
According to a university press release, position holders of various extracurricular activities attended the ceremony with their parents and congratulated the university administration for organizing such a splendid program.
The event was attended by renowned educationist Professor Shokat Ali, Dr.
Ilyas and Ahmed Waqar and others.
Speaking at the ceremony, Pro Rector Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar emphasized the university's commitment to providing quality higher education and preparing students for future challenges.
He stressed the importance of guiding the younger generation to meet the demands of the modern era.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of cash prizes, certificates, and awards to position holders.
