UoL Vice Chancellor Calls On Governor Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM
The Vice-Chancellor (VC) University of London (UoL) Prof. Wendy Thomson called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed means to strengthening academic ties and fostering mutual cooperation in higher education sector
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Vice-Chancellor (VC) University of London (UoL) Prof. Wendy Thomson called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed means to strengthening academic ties and fostering mutual cooperation in higher education sector.
The discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between the UoL and Pakistani universities during the meeting.
Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that a large number of Pakistani students are studying in the University of London.
He appreciated UoL's distance learning and online courses for Pakistani students.
The Governor proposed to open UoL campus in Punjab province, adding that all possible support will be provided in opening the UoL campus.
Prof. Wendy Thomas said that the possibility of opening a campus of the UoL in Punjab province will be considered. She said that the UoL is providing training to Pakistani teachers and conducting various online courses.
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz a role model for other CMs: Azma Bokhari
LA fires could boost US Oscar hopefuls: 'Emilia Perez' director
ATC to hear arguments on dropping terrorism charges against PTI leaders
Pakistan embassy in The Hague organised webinar to boost country’s IT Sector
UoL vice chancellor calls on Governor Punjab
SAU Vice Chancellor stresses enhanced research for agricultural advancement
Blood screening camp arranged at GCUF
NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG
Punjab govt eases vehicle registration
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio
TDAP Secretary visits LCCI, discusses trade challenges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maryam Nawaz a role model for other CMs: Azma Bokhari5 minutes ago
-
ATC to hear arguments on dropping terrorism charges against PTI leaders3 minutes ago
-
UoL vice chancellor calls on Governor Punjab3 minutes ago
-
SAU Vice Chancellor stresses enhanced research for agricultural advancement3 minutes ago
-
Blood screening camp arranged at GCUF3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt eases vehicle registration3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio3 minutes ago
-
TDAP Secretary visits LCCI, discusses trade challenges3 minutes ago
-
Two committees formed for promotions in Women Development dept3 minutes ago
-
Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani16 minutes ago
-
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case16 minutes ago
-
FDA demolishes three illegal colonies16 minutes ago