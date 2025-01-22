UoL vice chancellor calls on Governor Punjab

Open Menu

January 22, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Vice-Chancellor (VC) University of London (UoL) Prof. Wendy Thomson called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and discussed means to strengthening academic ties and fostering mutual cooperation in higher education sector.

The discussions centered on enhancing collaboration between the UoL and Pakistani universities during the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that a large number of Pakistani students are studying in the University of London.

He appreciated UoL's distance learning and online courses for Pakistani students.

The Governor proposed to open UoL campus in Punjab province, adding that all possible support will be provided in opening the UoL campus.

Prof. Wendy Thomas said that the possibility of opening a campus of the UoL in Punjab province will be considered. She said that the UoL is providing training to Pakistani teachers and conducting various online courses.

