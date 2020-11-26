UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoM Achieves 2nd Position In QS KP Universities Ranking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

UoM achieves 2nd position in QS KP Universities ranking

LOWER DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) 26 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Nov, 2020 )::The University of Malakand (UoM) has achieved 2nd position in Quality Assurance (QS) ranking of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities in a very short span of time.

According to recent classification of universities by QS, UoM stands 15th in ranking of all Pakistani universities and 2nd in KP.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Gul Zaman has congratulated all the faculty, staff and students on this great achievement and advised them to work with more dedication to achieve position in the ranking of world's best universities.

