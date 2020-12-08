UoM announces BA, BSc results

DIR UPPER, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::University of Malakand (UoM) Tuesday announced result of BA, BSc annual examination, showing 83.75% passing percentage.

The examination was participated by 1674 candidates among those 1402 students declared pass.

The first position in B.

Sc exam was obtained by Waqas Ahmed with 456 marks out of 550 total marks, while Urooj Khan secured 454 marks and stood second and Zahid Khan grabbed third position by securing 452 marks.

Similarly, Kulsoom Bibi declared as first with 390 marks in BA annual examination while Fazle Rahim and Ibadullah stood on second collectively with 397 marks each and Osama Khan with 395 grabbed third position.