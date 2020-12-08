UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoM Announces BA, BSc Results

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

UoM announces BA, BSc results

DIR UPPER, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) ::University of Malakand (UoM) Tuesday announced result of BA, BSc annual examination, showing 83.75% passing percentage.

The examination was participated by 1674 candidates among those 1402 students declared pass.

The first position in B.

Sc exam was obtained by Waqas Ahmed with 456 marks out of 550 total marks, while Urooj Khan secured 454 marks and stood second and Zahid Khan grabbed third position by securing 452 marks.

Similarly, Kulsoom Bibi declared as first with 390 marks in BA annual examination while Fazle Rahim and Ibadullah stood on second collectively with 397 marks each and Osama Khan with 395 grabbed third position.

Related Topics

Malakand

Recent Stories

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

5 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

15 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

17 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

32 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

47 minutes ago

Rain forecast for tomorrow

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.