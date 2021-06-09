UoM approves 'dress code' for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :University of Malakand (UoM) Wednesday approved "Dress Code" for the students of the University.

According to a notification issued here, all female students would wear white shalwar and Kamees (Colour of their own choice), white scarf (dupatta) and black or gray overall with chest card.

Similarly all male students would wear modest and decent clothes with chest cards.

It is notified for the information of all concerned that through letter No.UOM/Acad/21/186 dated 20-Apr-2021 approved by Vice Chancellor of the University.

All Head of the Departments and Staff Proctors would ensure the aforementioned Dress Code before June 14.

After due date strict disciplinary action will be taken against the students who does not follow the above mentioned dress code.