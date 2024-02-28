UoM approves five new departments in IT faculty

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The University of Malakand (UoM) has approved the establishment of 5 new departments in the Faculty of Information Technology.

A meeting of the board of Faculty, chaired by Dean Faculty of Information Technology Prof. Dr.

Jamil Ahmad after a thorough discussion and Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis, unanimously recommended the establishment of 5 new departments.

The new departments include the Department of Artificial Intelligence, Department of Bioinformatics, Department of Cyber Security, Department of Data Science, and Department of Multimedia and Gaming.