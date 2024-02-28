UoM Approves Five New Departments In IT Faculty
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The University of Malakand (UoM) has approved the establishment of 5 new departments in the Faculty of Information Technology.
A meeting of the board of Faculty, chaired by Dean Faculty of Information Technology Prof. Dr.
Jamil Ahmad after a thorough discussion and Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis, unanimously recommended the establishment of 5 new departments.
The new departments include the Department of Artificial Intelligence, Department of Bioinformatics, Department of Cyber Security, Department of Data Science, and Department of Multimedia and Gaming.
