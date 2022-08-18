UoM approves students' cabinet, arranges seminar on career

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand (UoM) has approved Oversight Committee & Students Cabinet of Green Youth Movement Club, UoM under the auspices of Directorate of Students Societies to sensitize & organize youth for promotion of environmental conservation, ecotourism & eco-innovation at regional, national & international levels.

It is pertinent to mention here that Green Youth Movement Club,UoM will organize various activities including plantation drives, cleanliness and seminars, awareness sessions on ecotourism from time to time under the auspices of Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand.

Meanwhile, the University of Malakand organized an e-seminar on "Key Elements of a Successful Career Path" in collaboration with University of Alberta, Canada and ProBEEs Canada under a series of Seminars on the Topic "Careers and education: Educating the Futures".

Professor Doctor Rafiq Ahmad, Professor at University of Alberta, Canada was the resource person for the event and Professor Doctor Manan Fazli, Toronto, Canada was moderator for the event. The event was also attended by Prof. Dr. Rashid Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand and Professor Doctor Jameel Ahmad, Dean of IT, along with students of different departments of UoM.

Professor Doctor Rafiq Ahmad briefed the participants on what takes to have a successful career. He reviewed different tools, techniques, mindsets and approaches that can be used for career development. He also gave students a framework for successful career development. The program was organized on the personal initiative of the Vice Chancellor, UoM.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed on the importance of focusing on career development for students early on in their studies. He highlighted that universities are increasingly being called on to act as a talent engine for employment and leading cutting-edge research, while acting as a cornerstone for regional growth and a launch-pad for entrepreneurial ventures.

He said if our students find their career focus early on during their studies and are equipped with the tools and approaches needed for a successful career, universities will find it easy to achieve all these expected goals. He thanked the speakers Prof. Dr. Rafiq Ahmad and Moderator, Prof. Dr. Manan Fazli for their effort and support. At UoM, the training was organized by ORIC UoM in collaboration with the Department of CS&IT and BIC UoM.