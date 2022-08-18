UrduPoint.com

UoM Approves Students' Cabinet, Arranges Seminar On Career

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 03:40 PM

UoM approves students' cabinet, arranges seminar on career

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand (UoM) has approved Oversight Committee & Students Cabinet of Green Youth Movement Club, UoM under the auspices of Directorate of Students Societies to sensitize & organize youth for promotion of environmental conservation, ecotourism & eco-innovation at regional, national & international levels.

It is pertinent to mention here that Green Youth Movement Club,UoM will organize various activities including plantation drives, cleanliness and seminars, awareness sessions on ecotourism from time to time under the auspices of Directorate of Students Societies, University of Malakand.

Meanwhile, the University of Malakand organized an e-seminar on "Key Elements of a Successful Career Path" in collaboration with University of Alberta, Canada and ProBEEs Canada under a series of Seminars on the Topic "Careers and education: Educating the Futures".

Professor Doctor Rafiq Ahmad, Professor at University of Alberta, Canada was the resource person for the event and Professor Doctor Manan Fazli, Toronto, Canada was moderator for the event. The event was also attended by Prof. Dr. Rashid Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand and Professor Doctor Jameel Ahmad, Dean of IT, along with students of different departments of UoM.

Professor Doctor Rafiq Ahmad briefed the participants on what takes to have a successful career. He reviewed different tools, techniques, mindsets and approaches that can be used for career development. He also gave students a framework for successful career development. The program was organized on the personal initiative of the Vice Chancellor, UoM.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed on the importance of focusing on career development for students early on in their studies. He highlighted that universities are increasingly being called on to act as a talent engine for employment and leading cutting-edge research, while acting as a cornerstone for regional growth and a launch-pad for entrepreneurial ventures.

He said if our students find their career focus early on during their studies and are equipped with the tools and approaches needed for a successful career, universities will find it easy to achieve all these expected goals. He thanked the speakers Prof. Dr. Rafiq Ahmad and Moderator, Prof. Dr. Manan Fazli for their effort and support. At UoM, the training was organized by ORIC UoM in collaboration with the Department of CS&IT and BIC UoM.

Related Topics

Education Canada Doctor Toronto Rashid Malakand Event All From Cabinet Employment

Recent Stories

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

2 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.