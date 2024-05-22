Open Menu

UoM Concludes Session On Behavioral Issues Among Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

UoM concludes session on behavioral issues among children

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The closing ceremony of two days training workshop on "Spotlighting Red Flag: Assessment and Management of Behavioral Issues in Mainstream Children" jointly organized by the Department of Psychology in collaboration and Youth Development Center was held at University of Malakand (UoM) here Wednesday.

The guest speaker was Ms Hira Khawar, consultant Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer at UMT Lahore.

She discussed various underlying causes of behavioral issues in children and pledged that early intervention and support from parents, teachers and psychologists can make a significant difference in helping children overcome behavioral issues and develop healthy social and emotional skills.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Arab Naz, Dean of Social Sciences, Mr Inayat Shah, HoD Psychology along with faculty members and students graced the event.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad thanked the guest speaker for sharing valuable insights regarding behavioral issues in children and presented shields and certificates of appreciation to the participants.

