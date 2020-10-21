UOM establish community mental healthcare center

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :University of Malankand(UOM) has established a community mental healthcare center to provide an opportunity to students to acquire first hand experience and knowledge about psychological issues.

The center would operate under supervision of the Department of Psychology and in this regard Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Gul Zaman has allocated space for community mental healthcare center.

The VC said that later the center would extend its services to the university employees and general community of this area besides providing an opportunity to students of the Psychology Department to complete their internship under proper supervision of clinical psychologists.

Earlier,the internship was limited to a few days due to non availability of facility on the premises of the university and students had to go to the psycho unit in a nearby hospital.

The department of Psychology UOM in the first dedicated centers established to render community based mental healthcare services.