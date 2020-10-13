UoM extends admission date for BS programs

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :University of Malakand on Tuesday notified for the information of all concerned that the admission scheduled (already widely advertised) for BS 4th year, programs for the session 2020-21-(evening shift), that the closing date for submission of admission forms from October 9 , has been hereby extended till 13/10/2020.

Other activities given in the already advertised schedule should remain the same. Examination section of UOM further said in a notification on Tuesday it was issued with approval of the competent authority.