UoM gets X category award in BS education Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE), Pakistan has granted X category to BS Education Program of the Department of Education, University of Malakand.

It is the highest category and was made possible through team work and the untiring efforts of Dr Iqbal Ahmad, the then HoD, Department of Education, University of Malakand. Dr. Rani Gul, Assistant Professor and Department of Education, University of Malakand also played a significant role in achieving the distinction.

It is pertinent to mention here that NACTE Team evaluated the academic and allied facilities of the B.Ed (Hons) Program offered by Department of Education, University of Malakand and recommended that the departmental library should be upgraded by inclusion of latest books and a full time librarian should be recruited.

Besides, they also evaluated the curriculum contents and appreciated the efforts of the faculty members for integrating a mandatory course of information and communication technology into the curriculum.

The NACTE team highly acknowledged the efforts of faculty members to provide quality education and research facilities to the students in a very conducive environment.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Mohammad Nisar, Dean Faculty of Education & Dr Etbar Khan, HoD Education congratulated all the stakeholders of Department of Education, UoM and pledged to extend full support for uplifting the quality of academic and research activities.

