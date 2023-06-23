Open Menu

UoM Holds Meeting To Boost KP Tourism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:16 PM

UoM holds meeting to boost KP tourism

In continuation to the MoU signed by ORIC and the University of Malakand (UoM) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), a follow-up meeting was held in the Committee Room of UoM here Friday that was chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Rashid Ahmad

Manager, Digital Transformation Cell KPCTA, Abdul Baseer gave a presentation on avenues and opportunities where both organizations can collaborate for the uplift of tourism.

Manager, Digital Transformation Cell KPCTA, Abdul Baseer gave a presentation on avenues and opportunities where both organizations can collaborate for the uplift of tourism.

The meeting discussed areas of mutual interest besides data provision of tourists' influx and occupancy studies in Malakand Division, sources exploration for tourism data collection, the concept of hotel "eye" dashboard, training workshops for the tourism industry, establishing the tourist facilitation center at UoM, providing internships to students in the tourism sector, potential job opportunities in the culture and tourism sectors and other avenues of cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Hanif Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, Dr. Khalil, Chairman, Software Engineering Department and Mr. Maqsood Mazhar, Manager ORIC, UoM.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad pledged for joint collaboration for promoting sustainable tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

