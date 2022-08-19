UrduPoint.com

UoM Holds Syndicate Membership Elections On Two Vacant Seats

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UoM holds syndicate membership elections on two vacant seats

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) ::In University of Malakand (UoM), elections were held the other day for two vacant seats of the University Syndicate Body as the seats of one professor and chairperson were lying vacant, said a university press release on Friday.

For membership in professor constituency, a competition between the varsity's former vice chancellor, Professor Doctor Gul Zaman and Professor of Mathematics Department, Professor Doctor Rahmat Ali was held. Prof Dr. Rahmat Ali remained successful by securing 09 votes while Professor Doctor Gul Zaman got 05 votes, while one vote was rejected.

For chairperson constituency, competition between Chairman, Department of Biochemistry, Doctor Zahoor Ahmad and Chairman Department of Mathematics, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad was held. Doctor Imtiaz Ahmed won by getting 9 votes while Doctor Zahoor Ahmad got 6 votes.

The Vice Chancellor, UoM Professor Doctor Rashid Ahmad thanked the Returning Officer for conducting fair election and termed such positive encounters encouraging for the university. He congratulated the successful candidates and hoped that the two new members would continue to contribute to the development of the university as syndicate members.

