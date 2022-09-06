UoM organizes seminar on climate change, global warming

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM) Tuesday organized a seminar on "Climate Change & Global Warming" at the university premises.

The guest speaker was Professor Doctor Chaudhry Jamil Anwar, Professor University of Management & Technology, Lahore.

He highlighted the impact of climate change & global warming issues and informed on various mitigation techniques to counter climate changes and its effects on the environment.

The VC UoM Professor doctor Rashid Ahmad, Professor Doctor Sultan Alam, Chairperson, Department of Chemistry, UoM faculty members and students were present at the event.

The VC UoM Rashid Ahmad said plantation, waste management and water conservation were crucial factors for environmental protection.