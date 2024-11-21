UoM Organizes Seminar On Iqbal’s Teachings For Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A seminar titled "Iqbal's Teachings for Youth" organized by Directorate of Students Societies & Youth Development Center, University of Malakand in collaboration with MUSLIM Institute, Islamabad was held here on Thursday at the university’s premises to commemorate International Philosophy Day.
The guest speaker, Mr. Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman, MUSLIM Institute, Islamabad graced the event & highlighted the relevance of Allama Iqbal's Philosophy in shaping the youth as dynamic leaders and critical thinkers.
He emphasized the need for reconnecting with Iqbal's vision to foster unity and self-reliance among the younger generation.
The seminar also commemorated International Philosophy Day, engaging participants in deep reflections on philosophical discourse and its role in addressing contemporary challenges.
The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman, Pro-VC Dr Mohammad Yousaf, Provost Dr Maqsood ur Rehman Eshrat, Director Students Societies, Dr Muhammad Usman, Director ORIC, Mr. Miraj ul Hamid, Public Relations Officer along with faculty members and students graced the event.
The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad presented souvenirs to the guest speaker and distributed gifts among the organizers as a token of appreciation and pledged to draw wisdom from the teachings of Allama Iqbal and foster a spirit of intellectual growth and leadership skills among the young minds.
APP/aiq/vak
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CUIST organizes 13th convocation, awarded 29 gold medals, 1158 degrees2 minutes ago
-
PTDC announces photographic competition to mark Int’l Mountain Day2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman holds Khuli Katcheri in Landi Kotal to address public issues2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi to convene APC to address security, governance issues in KP2 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns firing at passengers vehicles in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
Official team restoring water course on court orders attacked12 minutes ago
-
Climate Governance and Journalism Fellowship launched under Green Campus Initiative12 minutes ago
-
16 dead, 1,441 injured in 1,366 accidents in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
NADRA opens office in Satiana Bungalow12 minutes ago
-
Two drug suppliers sentenced to 9-years jail term12 minutes ago
-
PM announces Rs5 mln award for FBR officer to identify massive sales tax fraud12 minutes ago
-
Smog: 56,000 affected by respiratory diseases12 minutes ago