UoM organizes seminar on Iqbal’s teachings for youth

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A seminar titled "Iqbal's Teachings for Youth" organized by Directorate of Students Societies & Youth Development Center, University of Malakand in collaboration with MUSLIM Institute, Islamabad was held here on Thursday at the university’s premises to commemorate International Philosophy Day.

The guest speaker, Mr. Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman, MUSLIM Institute, Islamabad graced the event & highlighted the relevance of Allama Iqbal's Philosophy in shaping the youth as dynamic leaders and critical thinkers.

He emphasized the need for reconnecting with Iqbal's vision to foster unity and self-reliance among the younger generation.

The seminar also commemorated International Philosophy Day, engaging participants in deep reflections on philosophical discourse and its role in addressing contemporary challenges.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman, Pro-VC Dr Mohammad Yousaf, Provost Dr Maqsood ur Rehman Eshrat, Director Students Societies, Dr Muhammad Usman, Director ORIC, Mr. Miraj ul Hamid, Public Relations Officer along with faculty members and students graced the event.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad presented souvenirs to the guest speaker and distributed gifts among the organizers as a token of appreciation and pledged to draw wisdom from the teachings of Allama Iqbal and foster a spirit of intellectual growth and leadership skills among the young minds.

