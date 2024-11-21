Open Menu

UoM Organizes Seminar On Iqbal’s Teachings For Youth

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

UoM organizes seminar on Iqbal’s teachings for youth

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A seminar titled "Iqbal's Teachings for Youth" organized by Directorate of Students Societies & Youth Development Center, University of Malakand in collaboration with MUSLIM Institute, Islamabad was held here on Thursday at the university’s premises to commemorate International Philosophy Day.

The guest speaker, Mr. Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Chairman, MUSLIM Institute, Islamabad graced the event & highlighted the relevance of Allama Iqbal's Philosophy in shaping the youth as dynamic leaders and critical thinkers.

He emphasized the need for reconnecting with Iqbal's vision to foster unity and self-reliance among the younger generation.

The seminar also commemorated International Philosophy Day, engaging participants in deep reflections on philosophical discourse and its role in addressing contemporary challenges.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman, Pro-VC Dr Mohammad Yousaf, Provost Dr Maqsood ur Rehman Eshrat, Director Students Societies, Dr Muhammad Usman, Director ORIC, Mr. Miraj ul Hamid, Public Relations Officer along with faculty members and students graced the event.

The VC UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad presented souvenirs to the guest speaker and distributed gifts among the organizers as a token of appreciation and pledged to draw wisdom from the teachings of Allama Iqbal and foster a spirit of intellectual growth and leadership skills among the young minds.

APP/aiq/vak

Related Topics

Islamabad Young Rashid Malakand Sultan Ahmed Muslim Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

15 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

21 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

37 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

51 minutes ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

1 hour ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan