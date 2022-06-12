UrduPoint.com

UoM Organizes 'Youth Entrepreneurship Development Workshop'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM

UoM organizes 'Youth Entrepreneurship Development workshop'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The business Incubation Centre University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organized one-day training workshop on "Youth Entrepreneurship Development" here on Sunday.

The event was organized under the auspices of National Business Development Programme (NBDP) of SMEDA. Students of the Department of Chemistry and other departments as well as faculty members attended the event at large, said a press release.

The Resource Person for the event was Mr Imran Inam.

The students were told about the importance of entrepreneurship and its adoption as career and vast opportunities available in different sectors.

The Vice Chancellor UoM Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, who was chief guest on the occasion, highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship, various achievements of the university in the field of entrepreneurship, and the support he is willing to provide to student entrepreneurs.

He urged the students of UoM to engage in entrepreneurship/business startups.

Prof Dr Sultan Alam Kakakhel, Chairman, Department of Chemistry, UoM also attended and extended generous support in organizing the training at University of Malakanad .

