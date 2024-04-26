Open Menu

UoM Student Defends MPhil Theses

April 26, 2024

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Waqar Younis, MPhil Scholar in the Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM), has successfully defended his MPhil thesis under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Sultan Alam Kakakhel, Chairman, Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand.

A press release from the university issued here on Friday said that the external examiner was Dr. Zarshad Ali, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Hazara University, Mansehra.

The faculty members of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Malakand felicitated the MPhil Scholar and Research Supervisor on completing his degree.

