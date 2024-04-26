UoM Student Defends MPhil Theses
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Waqar Younis, MPhil Scholar in the Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand (UoM), has successfully defended his MPhil thesis under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Sultan Alam Kakakhel, Chairman, Department of Chemistry, University of Malakand.
A press release from the university issued here on Friday said that the external examiner was Dr. Zarshad Ali, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Hazara University, Mansehra.
The faculty members of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Malakand felicitated the MPhil Scholar and Research Supervisor on completing his degree.
