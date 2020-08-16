UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoM To Be Equipped With FM Station , TV Studio Soon: VC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

UoM to be equipped with FM Station , TV Studio soon: VC

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malakand (UoM) Professor Dr. Gul Zaman has approved establishment a FM Station and tv Production Studio besides a monthly newspaper under the supervision of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication here.

"With the establishment of these facilities in the university will guide the students through a practical way and certainly it is dream come true to go to digitally-advanced studies," he said while presiding over a key meeting with all the faculty members.

He said, the UoM was keeping on exploring new vistas in every domain of science and arts helping in every way possible the socio-economic development of the area.

The VC also appreciated the in-charge of Mass Communication Department Fida Khan for involving the students in practical activities making the department more market-oriented by helping students attain practical skills in electronic and print media apart from equipping them with the knowledge of the new media.

He directed the in-charge and other faculty members to expedite work on the launch of new projects of the establishment of Educational FM Radio Station as well as TV production facility at the department.

The HEC project, he said, after completion would not only provide practical skills to the students of the department of Journalism and Mass Communication but would help the university go digitally advanced.

The VC also gave approval of launching a monthly newspaper to help students attain practical skills in connection with print media.

Related Topics

Guide Malakand HEC Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

1 hour ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

2 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi’s ‘In the Studio’ to co ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.