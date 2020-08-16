UoM to be equipped with FM Station , TV Studio soon: VC

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) ::Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malakand (UoM) Professor Dr. Gul Zaman has approved establishment a FM Station and tv Production Studio besides a monthly newspaper under the supervision of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication here.

"With the establishment of these facilities in the university will guide the students through a practical way and certainly it is dream come true to go to digitally-advanced studies," he said while presiding over a key meeting with all the faculty members.

He said, the UoM was keeping on exploring new vistas in every domain of science and arts helping in every way possible the socio-economic development of the area.

The VC also appreciated the in-charge of Mass Communication Department Fida Khan for involving the students in practical activities making the department more market-oriented by helping students attain practical skills in electronic and print media apart from equipping them with the knowledge of the new media.

He directed the in-charge and other faculty members to expedite work on the launch of new projects of the establishment of Educational FM Radio Station as well as TV production facility at the department.

The HEC project, he said, after completion would not only provide practical skills to the students of the department of Journalism and Mass Communication but would help the university go digitally advanced.

The VC also gave approval of launching a monthly newspaper to help students attain practical skills in connection with print media.