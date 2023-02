(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Malakand (UoM) and University Public school and College will remain closed due to the 6th convocation to be held on February 28 (Tuesday).

All the hostels have been vacated with the approval of the Vice Chancellor of the university, said a notification issued here on Monday.