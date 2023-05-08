UrduPoint.com

UoO Organizes Sports Awareness Walk

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 05:10 PM

UoO organizes sports awareness walk

RENALA KHURD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The University of Okara (UoO) organized World Athletics Cross Country Running awareness walk in its main campus Okara on Monday.

A large number of students and faculty members participated in the walk which started from Admin block and terminated at IT department of the varsity.

The aim of organizing walk was to create an awareness among students about the importance of spots and fitness in daily life.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid emphasized the importance of sports and active lifestyle.

He said the University of Okara was committed to promoting sports and fitness among students and faculty members.

UoO's director sports Dr Shoaib Saleem said that World Athletics Cross Country Running Awareness Walk was wonderful opportunity for students and faculty to come together and know the importance of sports and fitness.

"I hope the event will inspire others to take up a more active lifestyle", he added.

