UoP, Adjacent Colleges Closed Due To Increase In Corona Cases

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced the closure of the University of Peshawar and its adjacent colleges due to increase in corona cases.

In a notification issued by the Registrar University of Peshawar said the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced to close the University of Peshawar due to an increase of Coronavirus.

The notification further said that adjacent colleges and schools of the university will also remain closed till further notice.

The decision was made in view of the growing number of Corona cases while the classes for the students would continue online.

All Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty and administrative officers will be present in the offices as per SOPs, the notification said.

