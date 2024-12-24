Open Menu

UoP, Adjoining Universities Announce Holiday On Dec 25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The University of Peshawar will remain closed on Wednesday on the joyous occasion of birthday anniversary of father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

All the teaching departments and administration wing of the university would also closed, says a statement.

Islamia College Peshawar has also announced official holiday on occasion of Quaid-e-Azam's birthday that would be celebrated with national enthusiasm on Wednesday.

Similarly, the university of agriculture, Pakistan Forest Institute and Islamic Center would also be closed.

