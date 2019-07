The University of Peshawar (UoP) announced examinations for MA and MSc from July 31.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) announced examinations for MA and MSc from July 31.

Roll numbers of the private and regular candidates will be issued from July 15 said a notification issued here on Saturday.