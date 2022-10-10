UoP announces BS admissions for session 2022-23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The University of Peshawar has announced admission schedule for BS Bachelor programmes in various disciplines.

In a statement issued here on Monday by Director Admissions UoP, Ali Asghar Jan, the interested candidates shall submit online admission applications at the university website www.uop.edu.

pk with charges of Rs 2,000 by last date Oct 21.

Admissions are open in various subjects that include Life and Environmental Sciences, Numerical and Physical Sciences, Management and Information Science, Social Science, Arts and Humanities, and Islamic and Oriental Studies.

He said that UoP would offer scholarships on merit and provide other facilities including hostel, business incubation, library and information services and financial aid.