UoP Announces Spring Vacations From April 1st To 9
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The University of Peshawar ( UoP) on Thursday notified spring vacations from April 1st to 9.
It said that the university would remain closed during the spring break, the notification said.
It added that a public holiday would be observed on March 23 in connection with Pakistan Day.
The university administration also announced a two-day holiday for Christian employees on March 31 and April 01 in connection with Easter.
APP/adi
