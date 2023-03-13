UrduPoint.com

UoP Announces Spring Vacations Till March 22

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) has announced spring vacations from March 13 to 22 amid protests by faculty, staff and students.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the Vice Chancellor had approved the spring vacations with immediate effect, whereas, the schedule of examinations, tests, interviews, conferences, and training, etc.

if already announced would remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the teachers and faculty continued the protest against the killing of their ex-colleague, while the students continued sit-in in front of the main gate of UoP rejecting the suspension of educational activities.



