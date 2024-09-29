Open Menu

UoP Announces Undergraduate Degree Program Fall 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) University of Peshawar (UoP) has announced admission for undergraduate degree program fall 2024 in various disciplines and sought on forms submission up to Oct 7.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, UoP would conduct Entry Test on Saturday Oct 12. The students who appeared in the Entrance Exam for undergraduate admission fall 2024, conducted by ETEA on August 24, do not need to retake the exam.

How to apply, eligibility for admission, seat breakup and fee structure can be downloaded from the varsity’s website https://admmissions.

uop.edu.pk.

For any query or complaints regarding admission, the applicant should write an email to [email protected] or visit UoP’s facilitation desk at Directorate of Admission inside the university premises.

The disciplines of undergraduate program are; pharmacy and health sciences, numerical and physical sciences, management and information sciences, however, limited seats are available in the arts and humanitarian discipline.

