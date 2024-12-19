Open Menu

UoP Announces Winter Vacations From Dec 23

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

UoP announces winter vacations from Dec 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The University of Peshawar (UoP) on Thursday announced winter vacations from December 23 to January 04.

According to the official notification, the university would remain closed from December 23 to January 04, however, there would be no changes to the schedule of exams and interviews during this period.

The notification stated that all academic departments, institutes, and affiliated colleges would remain closed during the holidays.

It is important to note that the university has clarified in the notification that pre-scheduled exams, tests, and interviews would proceed as planned without any alterations.

