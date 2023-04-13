UoP approves 15 percent adhoc relief allowance 2022 for employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor of University of Peshawar (UoP) has approved payment of 15 percent adhoc relief allowance 2022 to the Varsity employees with the monthly salary of April 2023.

The payment of adhoc relief allowance was among one of the demands being made by the employees of the University who were on a strike from the last one month and educational activities were suspended at the University.