UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoP Approves Rs4,485mln Budget For Fiscal Year 2020-21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:30 AM

UoP approves Rs4,485mln budget for fiscal year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) has approved Rs4,485 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The budget has been approved during the University's Syndicate meeting with Vice Chancellor, Dr Muhammad Asif Khan in the chair after it was presented by treasurer Ayesha Salman.

According to the budget documents, the University would generate Rs2,032 million from it's own resources and Rs2,402 million grant was expected from Federal Government.

The annual expenditure was pitched at Rs4, 525 million and Rs982 million deficit including the outgoing and schools deficit was expected.

Out of the total budget outlay, Rs 2,289 million for salaries and allowances while Rs 1,103 million for pension of the employees were set aside and a total of Rs2,479 million were earmarked by including teachers salaries of the UoP.

Related Topics

Peshawar Budget From Government Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 July 2020

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP, &quot;Make a Wish&quot; Foundation grant wi ..

9 hours ago

Lahore Chamber, PCSH ink MoU for cooperation

8 hours ago

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

10 hours ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.