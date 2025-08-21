Open Menu

UoP Baragali Summer Camp Concluded

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) In collaboration with the Directorate General of Archaeology & Museums KP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, and Galiyat Development Authority, successfully concluded the four-day conference “Past Meets Present” at Baragali Summer Campus.

The event highlighted archaeological research, heritage preservation, and sustainable tourism, fostering collaboration for the future of heritage tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The conference was attended by the presence of Chief Guest Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to CM on Tourism, who was accompanied by Secretary of Tourism & Archaeology KP, and Director General of the GDA.

The speakers highlighted issues related to archology, culture and national heritage and its preservation.

