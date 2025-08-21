UoP Baragali Summer Camp Concluded
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) In collaboration with the Directorate General of Archaeology & Museums KP, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, and Galiyat Development Authority, successfully concluded the four-day conference “Past Meets Present” at Baragali Summer Campus.
The event highlighted archaeological research, heritage preservation, and sustainable tourism, fostering collaboration for the future of heritage tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The conference was attended by the presence of Chief Guest Zahid Chanzeb, Advisor to CM on Tourism, who was accompanied by Secretary of Tourism & Archaeology KP, and Director General of the GDA.
The speakers highlighted issues related to archology, culture and national heritage and its preservation.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM launches plantation drive to mitigate climate change effects9 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Kalat under Balochistan govt’s green initiative9 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saved 99 out of 104 Rawalpindi citizens trapped in rainwater flood this year9 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swabi firing19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s TEVTA MD visits Saudi Arabia to expand job opportunities for youth19 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin in Gujrat from Sept 1529 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5m relief provided to complainants in 140 cases against Mepco29 minutes ago
-
.....29 minutes ago
-
'Khuli katcheri' held by Ombudsman Larkana29 minutes ago
-
Power outages at Pumping Stations severely disrupt water supply in city29 minutes ago
-
NA body asks NEPRA for enhancing service delivery to consumers39 minutes ago
-
Strict security, traffic, cleanliness plans finalised for 28th Safar procession39 minutes ago