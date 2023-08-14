UoP celebrates 76th Independence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP) on Monday celebrated the 76th Independence Day with national zeal.

Independence Day was celebrated at the Autism Unit Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar.

Children and their parents were in attendance while Dean Faculty of social sciences Prof. Dr. Johar Ali was the chief guest.

Chairperson Department of Psychology Prof. Dr. Erum Irshad greeted the chief guest and presented him with a bouquet.

The event started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the National anthem.

Children who had undergone successful therapy and were presented with gifts and certificates.

Their parents expressed gratitude and shared their views about the unit and their experiences with other parents.

Different activities were arranged for children and their parents to help foster their bonding, increase compliance in children and provide opportunities for fun and recreation.

The event was concluded with cake cutting and refreshments.