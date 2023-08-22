UoP demands Rs 325m funds to overcome financial issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) was once again faced with financial matters as according to a letter written to the Higher education Department, the largest provincial university has no funds to pay salaries of its employees for the month of August.

The university management has written a letter to the Higher Education Department and demanded the release of funds by the provincial government to overcome its financial issues.

According to the letter, the university was in need of funds amounting to Rs 325 million to settle its financial matters for one month. It said of these funds Rs 200 million would be spent to pay the salaries of the university employees while Rs 35 million were required to pay the electricity expenditures.

Moreover, it said that the university needed Rs 100 million to pay the pension of its retired employees while Rs 20 million were required for miscellaneous expenditures.

According to the acting vice chancellor of the university, in case of nonpayment of the funds, not only the difficulties of the staff would further increase but other matters of the university would also be badly affected.

He said the governor, chief minister, and Higher Education Department have been informed regarding the situation and hoped that after the release of funds, these problems would be overcome to a big extent.