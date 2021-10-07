UoP, GIZ ink agreement to reform UIP tax system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Development Actional Cell (DAC) of the University of Peshawar (UoP) here Thursday signed a grant agreement with the German Agency for International Co-operation (GIZ) to develop proposals for reforms in Urban Immovable Property Tax (UIP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the agreement, the DAC will conduct a study on the Urban Immovable Property Tax system in KP, and based on the outcome of the study, it will propose suggestions for reforms and improvement to the KP Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Department in the Urban Immovable Property Tax (UIPT) system, according to press release.

The GIZ will provide financial and technical assistance in conducting the study and drafting the proposals.