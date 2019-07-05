The University of Peshawar (UoP) and Nutrition International have signed an agreement under which the experts of Management Studies UoP will provide extensive professional training to 80 employees of the Health and Planning Departments in supply chain management aimed at to enhance their capacity and protect medicine stock from expiration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) and Nutrition International have signed an agreement under which the experts of Management Studies UoP will provide extensive professional training to 80 employees of the Health and Planning Departments in supply chain management aimed at to enhance their capacity and protect medicine stock from expiration.

Vice Chancellor, UoP, Professor Dr Muhammad Asif Khan and head of Nutrition International, Dr Sabina Raza signed the agreement during a ceremony attended by Dr Muhammad Sajjad and Dr Zia Abid.

Welcoming the agreement, Vice Chancellor UoP, Dr Muhammad Asif Khan said cooperation of selected employees besides officials of Departments of Health and Family Planning was imperative for successful completion of the training course.

Dr Sabina Raza said UoP was a premier educational university of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and long terms relations would be established with it.

Director of the institute, Muhammad Sajjad said networking facilities at district health management information system would be provided to concerned departments for effective and better supply chain management.