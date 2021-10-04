UrduPoint.com

UOP Observes World Animal Day; Call For Showing Care To Animals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the world, Department of Zoology, University of Peshawar Monday observed World Animal Day, where speakers called for showing care to all the animals.

The Speakers including Assistant Professor Zaigham Hassan, Assistant Professor Dr Farrah Zaidi, Dr Basit and others said that World Animal Day is celebrated every year on October 4 to renew the pledge and commitment to let the animals live.

Assistant Professor Zaigham Hassan highlighted the Islamic teachings about showing care and respect to animals, adding that being a Muslim it was responsibility of every individual to pay attention to welfare of animals.

Assistant Professor Dr Farrah Zaidi said that animals were an integral part of the eco-system and if they were not given attention and protection it could possibly disturb the eco-system.

She said that by creating increased awareness and education among the masses especially the students, a better world could be created where animals are protected and regarded.

She said that climate change and rapid deforestation had affected several species of the animals and due to plantation of irregular and non-native species of plants the habitats of most of the animals and birds have destroyed over the last two decades.

Later the students of Zoology department carried out an awareness walk.

World Animal Day started in 1931 at a convention of ecologists in Florence, Italy, as a way of highlighting the plight of endangered species. It takes place annually on 4 October, chosen as it is the feast day of St Francis of Assisi.

