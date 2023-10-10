Open Menu

UoP Observes World Mental Health Day

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2023 | 07:46 PM

The Department of Sociology, University of Peshawar (UoP) observed World Mental Health Day by organizing a one-day awareness seminar here on Tuesday

The purpose of the event was to enlighten the students and other circles about mental diseases, their nature and importance.

Besides, Dr. Johar Shah, Dean Social Sciences, Dr. Zohaib Khan of the Khyber Medical University, Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan Associate Professor Khyber Medical University and Dr. Noor Sanauddin University of Peshawar, a large number of students and people from other circles also attended the seminar.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, Dean of Social Sciences Dr. Johar Shah said that the trend of student suicide in Pakistan is increasing day by day, while according to the report of the World Health Organization, more than 15,000 people commit suicide every year and 25% of them are young people.

He further said that despite the fact that the religion has declared this act as haram, but people suffering from mental illness still adopt this path.

About the trend of suicide among students, he said that most of the students have to face pressure from their parents to get good grades, and choosing a career of their choice gets them mentally tired to take such extreme steps of taking their own life.

He urged the students to always share the pressure exerted on them in the circles of their friends and avoid taking pressure.

Other speakers also urged parents to make their children their friends so that they do not hesitate to choose the career of their choice. He further urged the parents to make their children good humans instead of turning them into machines.

