UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoP Organizes Annual Awards Show To Encourage Orphans Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

UoP organizes annual awards show to encourage orphans students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Annual awards show was organized by Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar (UoP) in collaboration with HHRD and PUTA here Tuesday to encourage those orphans who stood first, second or third in their classes and Schools.

The show was organized under the Orphan Support Programme Cash Prizes and other awards were distributed among them to acknowledge their efforts and hard work. The students belonged to five districts of KP including Dir, Swat, Noshehra, Charsadda and Shangla.

The chief guest of the event was Professor Dr Muhammad Idress, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar. Aminullah Regional Director HHRD talked about the concept and importance of the Orphan Support Program.

The Chief Guest, Professor Dr Muhammad Idress, stressed on helping the underprivileged communities. He added that these types of activities will be arranged and the University of Peshawar will provide physical and financial support to enhance these programs.

He congratulated all the position holders and distributed awards among the students.

Prof Dr M Idress thanked the organizers especially PUTA, Dept of Social Work and HHRD for the successful event.

The Guest of Honor of the event Professor Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb expressed his views that these children are the leaders of tomorrow. We will join hands to support them and realize that the community has taken the responsibility of their parenthood.

Arif Khalil, the Director of HHRD extended his support for joint collaborations ahead. Guest of Honor and Deputy Chief of Child Protection and Welfare Commission KP applauded the work done by HHRD and Social Work and exhibited his wish to support for the uplifting of underprivileged.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ibrar, the lead organizer of the event thanked the guests and congratulated the students who got positions in their classes and schools.

The programme was concluded by Professor Dr Basharat Hussain, Chairman, Dept of Criminology, UoP with the hope that University will extend their support for organizing events which enhance the downtrodden portions of the community.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Lead Charsadda Dir Shangla Event All

Recent Stories

TBHF, NAMA partner on project to support economic ..

11 minutes ago

GMB, SDAA sign MoU to adopt document management sy ..

56 minutes ago

PITB to launch E-library app for Online Reading of ..

1 hour ago

Armeena Khan shares clip of her role in drama “M ..

2 hours ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

2 hours ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.