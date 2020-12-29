UoP organizes annual awards show to encourage orphans students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Annual awards show was organized by Department of Social Work, University of Peshawar (UoP) in collaboration with HHRD and PUTA here Tuesday to encourage those orphans who stood first, second or third in their classes and Schools.

The show was organized under the Orphan Support Programme Cash Prizes and other awards were distributed among them to acknowledge their efforts and hard work. The students belonged to five districts of KP including Dir, Swat, Noshehra, Charsadda and Shangla.

The chief guest of the event was Professor Dr Muhammad Idress, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar. Aminullah Regional Director HHRD talked about the concept and importance of the Orphan Support Program.

The Chief Guest, Professor Dr Muhammad Idress, stressed on helping the underprivileged communities. He added that these types of activities will be arranged and the University of Peshawar will provide physical and financial support to enhance these programs.

He congratulated all the position holders and distributed awards among the students.

Prof Dr M Idress thanked the organizers especially PUTA, Dept of Social Work and HHRD for the successful event.

The Guest of Honor of the event Professor Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb expressed his views that these children are the leaders of tomorrow. We will join hands to support them and realize that the community has taken the responsibility of their parenthood.

Arif Khalil, the Director of HHRD extended his support for joint collaborations ahead. Guest of Honor and Deputy Chief of Child Protection and Welfare Commission KP applauded the work done by HHRD and Social Work and exhibited his wish to support for the uplifting of underprivileged.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ibrar, the lead organizer of the event thanked the guests and congratulated the students who got positions in their classes and schools.

The programme was concluded by Professor Dr Basharat Hussain, Chairman, Dept of Criminology, UoP with the hope that University will extend their support for organizing events which enhance the downtrodden portions of the community.