UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoP Organizes Seminar Regarding Journals For MPhil, PhD Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

UoP organizes seminar regarding Journals for MPhil, PhD students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Centre for Human Resource and Career Development (CHRCD) University of Peshawar (UoP) organized a seminar on HEC recognized national and international journals to create awareness among MS, MPhil and PhD students.

Large number of scholars and supervisors participated in this online mode seminar, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The resource person and trainer Dr Salman Jan, Assistant Registrar, Quality Enhancement Cell, University of Peshawar explained all the National and International Sciences Journals including extension, utilization and validity of W, X, Y and Z categories of national research journals.

Dr Salman also threw light on the criteria of evaluation, recognition, ethical issues and up-gradation of sciences National journals.

Dr Salman successfully responded to all questions of scholars and faculty members during the question answer session in seminar and got big appreciation.

Director CHRCD Dr Zakiullah expressed his gratitude to Dr Salman Jan for sharing his wide research experience and appreciated the hard work of the team of CHRCD to organize the seminar.

Related Topics

Peshawar HEC Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

38 minutes ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

38 minutes ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.