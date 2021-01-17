UoP organizes seminar regarding Journals for MPhil, PhD students

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Centre for Human Resource and Career Development (CHRCD) University of Peshawar (UoP) organized a seminar on HEC recognized national and international journals to create awareness among MS, MPhil and PhD students.

Large number of scholars and supervisors participated in this online mode seminar, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The resource person and trainer Dr Salman Jan, Assistant Registrar, Quality Enhancement Cell, University of Peshawar explained all the National and International Sciences Journals including extension, utilization and validity of W, X, Y and Z categories of national research journals.

Dr Salman also threw light on the criteria of evaluation, recognition, ethical issues and up-gradation of sciences National journals.

Dr Salman successfully responded to all questions of scholars and faculty members during the question answer session in seminar and got big appreciation.

Director CHRCD Dr Zakiullah expressed his gratitude to Dr Salman Jan for sharing his wide research experience and appreciated the hard work of the team of CHRCD to organize the seminar.