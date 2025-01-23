UOP, Social Welfare Directorate Forge Partnership To Address Social Issues
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A landmark three-year agreement has been signed between the University of Peshawar (UOP) and the Directorate of Social Welfare, Special education, and Women Empowerment to address pressing social issues and promote academic collaboration.
The signing ceremony, held here on Thursday at the UOP's committee room, was attended by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, alongside senior officials from both institutions.
The agreement was signed by Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Muhammad Naeem Qazi, and Director of the Social Welfare Directorate, Rafiq Muhmand, with focal persons Dr Imran Ahmed Sajid and Palwasha Sajjad. Also present were Professor Shakeel Ahmad, Head of the Social Work Department, and Professor Bushra Khan, Director of Planning and Development.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah highlighted the significance of this collaboration, emphasizing the urgent need to implement training programs for social work students while addressing critical issues such as drug addiction and street begging in Peshawar.
“This partnership will play a pivotal role in supporting the government’s key initiatives, including ‘Drug-Free Peshawar’ and ‘Beggar-Free Peshawar,’ by developing preventive strategies and conducting effective campaigns,” he stated.
Director Rafiq Muhmand shared plans to establish the province’s first Braille academy for visually impaired individuals under the agreement.
He reiterated the Directorate's commitment to ensuring the welfare of disabled individuals and advancing social welfare projects.
Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Naeem Qazi praised the initiative, expressing his determination to strengthen ties with the Directorate.
He pledged to take proactive steps in facilitating research and practical solutions for the region’s social challenges.
Professor Shakeel Ahmad elaborated on the Social Work Department’s objectives, announcing the introduction of a curriculum focused on social policy and rehabilitation.
He added that the partnership would integrate theoretical and practical approaches, with a commitment to publishing research findings in leading international journals.
This collaboration is expected to make a tangible impact by addressing social issues, providing rehabilitation services, and empowering marginalized communities across KP.
