UoP starts commemorating October as national disaster resilience month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Centre for Disaster Preparedness and Management (CDPM), University of Peshawar (UoP) on Friday observed Pakistan's National Disaster Resilience Day and decided to arrange series of activities throughout the month to create public awareness about disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation.

The Centre in collaboration with Agha Khan Agency for Habitat conducted a one day seminar and Shake Out earthquake drill with students. This was the first activity of the series of activities planned during this month.

Speaking on the occasion, Director CDPM Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said October 8 reminded them of the precious lives they lost in the deadly 2005 earthquake which shook the northeastern part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Earthquakes pose a significant risk to many countries and communities globally, including Pakistan. To cope with the potential for disaster posed by this natural hazard, many diverse efforts were being made to increase the preparedness of citizens, he added.

He deplored that loss of precious lives in a 5.9 M earthquake in Balochistan, adding that 20 people died and more than 300 people had sustained injures and several houses had been damaged and or perished by the earthquake.

Training Officer at the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Sajida Aziz said on the occasion that the Shake-Out earthquake drills were based on what could be the devastation in case of earthquake scenario in any area.

Shake-Out Earthquake Drills were an annual opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness, she said adding that internationally Shake-Out drills were conducted each year on the third Thursday of October.

Zulfiqar Ali, Senior Program Coordinator Preparedness at Aga Khan Agency for Habitat was of the view that educating people about the risk they face and the actions they could take was the most important aspect of preparedness along with reducing damages potentiality of earthquake through mitigation actions.

He added that 13 graduates of CDPM were currently working on key position in AKDN and contributing to disaster resilience of vulnerable communities.

The speakers emphasized on tools and techniques required for safety during an earthquake.