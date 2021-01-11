UoP starts online classes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Peshawar (UoP) and its affiliated colleges on Monday started educational activities after vacations through online classes.

Spokesman UoP said online classes would continue till further orders as the government has announced reopening of Higher education institutions from February 1.

He said all the faculty members, administration and other staff have been directed for strict compliance of SOPs against coronavirus.

He said the Masters' degree examinations suspended at University of Peshawar would also start on 13th January.