UoP teachers, staff strike continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The strike of teachers and other staff of the University of Peshawar (UoP) on Wednesday continued in the wake of killing of an ex-employee of the varsity allegedly by a security guard in the campus premises.

The teachers and employees boycotted educational activities as well as the official matters and demanded dismissal of the Vice Chancellor and the holding of a judicial inquiry into the murder of Saqlain Bangash.

They also demanded an operation to clear the university campus free from weapons and drugs, besides conducting the psychological examination and qualification of security guards.

The protesters warned to continue the strike until their demands are met.